Akhilesh Yadav criticises CM Yogi Adityanath over bulldozer action and raises allegations of voter list manipulation in Uttar Pradesh. | PTI

Lucknow, November 27, 2026: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government, accusing it of using bulldozer action to intimidate people and manipulating electoral rolls in collusion with the Election Commission.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Akhilesh said the bulldozer was his favourite machine and reflected his destructive approach to governance. He alleged that people were being intimidated through bulldozer action instead of the government addressing their problems.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the SP chief said people had understood the BJP's politics and asserted that a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) government would come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

VIDEO | Lucknow: CM likes bulldozer; they are destructive, trying to scare people, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/5yWETv5CJl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

He accused the BJP government of diverting public attention from unemployment, inflation, farmers' distress and the weakening economy by raising political and religious controversies. He said the government should focus on employment generation, investment and the economic difficulties faced by ordinary people.

Questioning the state of the economy, Akhilesh referred to the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar and accused the BJP of weakening democratic institutions and constitutional values. He also reiterated that the Samajwadi Party stood with the people of Ayodhya and challenged the government to substantiate its claims on development.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said delimitation would be the BJP's "biggest mistake", claiming that the exercise was aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in Uttar Pradesh. The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill, which is likely to be brought before the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

Akhilesh Raises Questions Over SIR

The SP president raised serious questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused the BJP of working with the Election Commission to get bogus voters registered.

Pointing to what he described as discrepancies between the figures cited by the Election Commission and the Chief Minister, Akhilesh said the commission had indicated that 2.5 crore voters were missing, while the Chief Minister had claimed that 1.27 crore Hindus had disappeared from the electoral rolls.

He claimed that the number of Form-6 applications had increased 22 times and alleged that the BJP was using the process to get fake voters enrolled.

Akhilesh further claimed that 55,584 bogus voters had been added to the electoral rolls after the SIR exercise. He alleged that more than two lakh fake voters had been added in urban areas where the number of voters had earlier declined.

Warning the Election Commission against ignoring the alleged irregularities, he said the Samajwadi Party would launch a movement if its concerns were not addressed. He added that party workers were closely monitoring the voter-list revision exercise.

Referring to the draft electoral roll in Milkipur, Akhilesh alleged that duplicate entries were still present, with names carrying prefixes such as 'Shri' and 'Shrimati'. He questioned how such discrepancies had escaped scrutiny during the revision exercise.

He also questioned the Election Commission's handling of transfers and postings, alleging that people belonging to PDA communities had not been given adequate responsibilities in the process.

Targets Government Over Bulldozer-Related Deaths

Akhilesh also targeted the state government over deaths allegedly linked to bulldozer operations. He claimed that FIRs were being registered against party workers in such cases even as the Chief Minister himself was initiating cases.

He said the government should not force the Samajwadi Party to take a more aggressive stand on the issue.

The SP chief alleged that the family of a man who died in one such incident had not received adequate assistance, claiming that only Rs 5 lakh had been provided. He demanded financial assistance for victims of the Arjunganj accident and action in the Rae Bareli incident.

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Akhilesh also criticised the BJP over what he described as increasing political pollution in the state and said the doors of the Samajwadi Party were open to people willing to work for public welfare.

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