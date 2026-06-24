3 Missing, 20 Homes Destroyed As Flash Floods Ravage Arunachal Pradesh; Assam On Maximum Alert | Videos | X @vani_mehrotra

Itanagar: At least three people went missing, and around 20 houses and residential units were damaged after flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday, officials said.

The Assam government has also issued a high alert following reports of heavy rainfall and flash floods in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, fearing downstream impacts in several districts of the state.

A senior official in Itanagar said that continuous heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple locations along a national highway, disrupting vehicular movement and leaving several commuters stranded.

According to officials, three people were reported missing after flash floods swept through the NEEPCO project colony near Poosa under the Yazali circle of Keyi Panyor. A retaining wall collapsed following intense rainfall, while floodwaters inundated several low-lying residential areas in the Yazali circle.

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The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Circle Officer have rushed to the affected locations to assess the damage and coordinate rescue operations.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has already been deployed, while personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on their way to assist in relief and rescue efforts.

The government-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has begun releasing water from the Ranganadi Dam as a precautionary measure. Power generation at the project has been temporarily suspended.

Mountainous Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past several days, triggering landslides, flash floods and damage to houses and infrastructure across a number of districts. Disaster management authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas and along riverbanks to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement.

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Meanwhile, the Assam government is closely monitoring the evolving situation following reports of extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, which are expected to affect downstream areas in Assam.

According to information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, and the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, Yazali recorded 72.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, with a significant portion occurring between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 24.

An official statement said satellite and radar imagery indicated torrential rainfall on Wednesday morning, resulting in flash floods and a sharp rise in river discharge in the upper catchment areas. Flash floods have been reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project area, formerly known as the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project. Owing to the sudden increase in inflows, authorities opened one spillway gate to release excess water.

Reports from Yazali indicate that the flash floods, accompanied by debris flow, caused significant damage to houses and infrastructure. In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchments and rising river discharge, authorities anticipate a substantial increase in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries across downstream areas of Assam. The flood wave is expected to first impact Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur districts before moving further downstream towards other districts and eventually reaching Dhubri over the next one to two days.

The statement said the situation is being monitored at the highest level.

On the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has instructed all concerned authorities to remain on maximum alert and ensure full preparedness. District administrations and line departments in potentially affected areas have been directed to maintain close surveillance and take timely preventive and response measures. Teams of the SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, while field-level officials have been asked to monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations closely.

Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and move to safer locations whenever directed by local authorities. Citizens have also been urged not to venture into inundated areas and to avoid travelling by country boats and other small vessels across the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, as river currents are expected to strengthen considerably. The Assam government said it is maintaining constant coordination with all agencies concerned and district administrations and will continue to issue advisories and updates in the interest of public safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)