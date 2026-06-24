Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Roof Of An Under-Construction Godown Crashes In Taratala - VIDEOS

Kolkata: Around 30 people are reportedly feared trapped under the debris after the roof of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday.

A major rescue operation has been launched. At least 10 workers have been rescued so far, accorcding to news agency PTI.

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Visuals from the spot showed cranes being deployed to lift the collapsed iron beams', rubble at the site. Indian Army personnel were also visible in the videos.

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Collapse during construction

The incident reportedly took place when several workers were engaged in construction work at the warehouse when the roof of the three-floor building collapsed, according to NDTV.

“The roof of the warehouse collapsed around noon. Our officers reached the spot immediately. Some people were working there at the time of the incident, and we fear that several individuals may still be trapped under the debris," an official said, speaking to PTI.

Rescue efforts underway

Locals began the rescue operations immediately, while the police, fire services, and rescue teams arrived at the spot soon after being informed.

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Narrating the incident, eyewitnesses at the site said they heard cries for help coming from beneath the rubble as rescue teams rushed to reach those trapped inside.

Control rooms opened

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. The state government has opened control rooms at the state secretariat for the incident. The helpline numbers are 1070, 8697981070 and 033-22143526/22535185.