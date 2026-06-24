Roses, Romance And Lock-Up: Assam Businessman's Guwahati Flyover Birthday Bash For Wife Ends In Arrest - VIDEO

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Guwahati: A lavish midnight birthday celebration organised by an Assam businessman for his wife on a Guwahati flyover has landed him in trouble, with 14 people, including the couple, facing legal action after videos of the celebration went viral on social media.

The group allegedly transformed the flyover into a party venue with balloons, a red carpet, and parked cars, causing public outrage. Police later detained those involved and seized four vehicles linked to the celebration, India Today reported.

Videos of celebration

The videos show the woman walking on the red carpet laid on the flyover as ground fountain fireworks go off along the sidelines of the carpet. The man can then be seen serving cake to his wife.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 22. After the video went viral, police launched an inquiry and identified the event as a birthday celebration organised by Goutam Boruah, a resident of North Guwahati, for his wife, Karabi Boruah, on her 42nd birthday.

Police found that the gathering took place around 12:10 am and involved a number of friends and associates.

Guwahati Police detained Boruah in connection with the birthday celebration. Police said Boruah was questioned after the video of the event went viral on social media, sparking criticism over the misuse of public infrastructure for a private celebration.

Case filed

Bharalumukh Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to acts that could endanger public safety and obstruct public movement. The case was registered as Bharalumukh Police Station Case No. 79/2026, and an investigation was initiated.

Probe underway

The investigation is ongoing, and further action may follow based on the findings.