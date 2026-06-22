Assam's Sacred Ambubachi Mela Begins In Guwahati On Monday, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers At Kamakhya

Assam's Sacred Ambubachi Mela Begins | Photo Credit: AIR

The annual Ambubachi Mela is one of India's most revered spiritual gatherings and has already commenced on Monday, June 22, 2026 at the famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. Thousands of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from across the country arrived at the temple to participate in the sacred event, which is deeply associated with the worship of Goddess Kamakhya. The temple sanctum will be closed from today and it will remain closed on June 23, 24 and 25.

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Ambubachi Mela 2026 begins

Ambubachi Mela for 2026 has commenced on Monday, June 22. A large number of devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and attend the annual Mela. According to officials, as per tradition, the temple sanctum will be closed following the Pravritti ritual at 9:08 PM. It will reopen with the Nivritti ritual at sunrise on June 26, following purification ceremonies and daily worship. After that, devotees will be allowed darshan and receive the sacred 'rakta bastra' prasad, which is considered highly significant during the festival.

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About the Ambubachi Mela

The Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and is held atop the Nilachal Hills, and is considered among the most important centres of Shakti worship in Hinduism. The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and celebrates the creative and life-giving power of nature. During this period, the temple remains closed for devotees as special rituals are performed by the temple priests.

Tight security arrangements

To manage the large influx of visitors, authorities have implemented extensive arrangements, including security deployment, medical facilities, drinking water stations, sanitation services, and dedicated transportation measures. Volunteers and officials are also assisting pilgrims to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

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Union Minister’s temple visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited one of the revered Shakti Peethas, Sri Kamakhya Devi Mandir in Guwahati, Assam, in the early morning on Sunday, June 21, ahead of Ambubachi Mela. She offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya.