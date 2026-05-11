29-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing From Train While Returning From Kedarnath With Husband, Found Safe 6 Days Later In Bihar's Begusarai |

Bihar: A 29-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared while returning from the Kedarnath Yatra has been found safe in Bihar’s Begusarai district after remaining missing for nearly six days, bringing a major breakthrough in a case that had baffled police and railway authorities.

Pragya Singh was traced and taken into police custody after an extensive search operation involving Uttarakhand Police, Railway Police and multiple investigative agencies. Her family has been informed about her recovery.

However, the biggest mystery surrounding the case still remains unanswered, how she vanished from the train and under what circumstances she reached Bihar.

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When Did Pragya Disappear From Train?

According to a Navbharat Times report quoting officials, Pragya was travelling with her husband Manish on board the Nanda Devi Express from Dehradun to Ghaziabad on the night of May 5 after completing the Kedarnath pilgrimage.

Her husband said the couple spoke normally until the train crossed Haridwar, after which he fell asleep. When he woke up near Muzaffarnagar station, he found Pragya missing from her seat.

Initially assuming she had gone to the washroom, he waited for her to return. When she did not come back, he searched the entire coach and nearby compartments, but could not find her. Her mobile phone was also switched off.

The matter was immediately reported to the Railway Police, and the investigation was later transferred to Roorkee Police. The probe became more complicated after cops failed to obtain CCTV footage from Roorkee and Muzaffarnagar railway stations. According to the family, the cameras at both stations were reportedly not functioning at the time.

Police teams also carried out searches along railway tracks and nearby areas fearing possible foul play or an accident. Cops examined her call records, messages and WhatsApp chats, but found no suspicious clues.

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Police Questioning Underway Over Sudden Disappearance Claims

After six days of investigation, police received information about Pragya’s presence in Begusarai. A police team then reached Bihar and recovered her safely. Officials said she is currently being questioned and her statement will be crucial in determining whether she left voluntarily, was under pressure or if there were other circumstances behind her disappearance. Meanwhile, her family, which had been anxiously waiting in Roorkee for days, expressed relief after learning that she was safe.