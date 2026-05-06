Man Searches Kinnar Deras In 3 States To Find Missing Wife, Seeks Police Help In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Still searching for his missing wife across kinnar deras in Meerut, Agra and Rajasthan, Bhopal resident Zubair Qureshi has approached police commissioner Sanjay Kumar, alleging that she has been abducted by a group of eunuchs.

The 30-year-old, currently living in Shyamla Hills and originally from Sehore district, claimed that his 23-year-old wife, Mohammadi alias Ayesha, is missing since February this year. He fears that her life may be in danger.

According to Zubair, he met Ayesha, a resident of Chhindwara district, through a relative nearly two years ago. At the time, she was allegedly living with a kinnar group. The two fell in love and married.

In a complaint submitted to the police commissioner’s office, Zubair stated that on February 15 this year, he had gone to Sehore for work and found Ayesha missing when he returned. He claimed he searched for her among relatives and acquaintances but could not find any clue about her whereabouts.

The complainant said he approached Shyamla Hills police station, where a missing person case was registered on March 1. Despite this, he claimed no trace of his wife had been found so far.

Zubair alleged that police had earlier traced her in Rajasthan but told him that she was reluctant to live with him. In his complaint, Zubair sought a detailed investigation and action against the persons named by him, alleging that his wife may still be confined or may have been harmed.

Ayesha ‘held captive’

On February 19, he received a phone call from Ayesha from her mobile phone number. During the call, she allegedly sounded frightened and told him that a person identified as Sonu Dholak Wala and other members of a kinnar group held her captive.

According to him, Ayesha said she had somehow escaped and was at Agra railway station, preparing to return to Bhopal by train. However, she never reached home and her phone was later switched off.

When contacted, Shyamla Hills police station incharge Neelam Patwa said he had taken charge recently and was not fully aware of the case. However, she said when apprehended earlier, the woman was reluctant to return. Further investigations are underway in this connection, she added.