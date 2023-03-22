2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again | Pixabay

New Delhi: A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital again less than 24 hours after a strong tremor had jolted the region and adjoining areas. This time the epicentre in west Delhi, National Centre for Seismology said.

