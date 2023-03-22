 2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again

This time the epicentre in west Delhi, National Centre for Seismology said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again | Pixabay

New Delhi: A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital again less than 24 hours after a strong tremor had jolted the region and adjoining areas. This time the epicentre in west Delhi, National Centre for Seismology said.

Read Also
Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi again

Karnataka Polls: Congress mocks Basavaraj Bommai after 'will come back as CM' statement

Karnataka Polls: Congress mocks Basavaraj Bommai after 'will come back as CM' statement

WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in...

ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in...

'Learn to make the right use of time from me,' Nagaland Minister quotes 3 Idiots' Chatur in his...

'Learn to make the right use of time from me,' Nagaland Minister quotes 3 Idiots' Chatur in his...