'26 Extradition Request Sent By India To Canada For Criminals & Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster But No Action Taken': MEA Spokesperson; Watch Video

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday at a press briefing informed that 26 extradition request have been sent by India to Canada for wanted criminals including terrorists and Lawrence Bishnoi gangsters but that no action has been taken by Canada.

The MEA also added that instead of taking action, Canada is now claiming that those criminals are executing crimes in Canada.

"We find it really strange that now people who we wanted to be deported or action to be taken, we are being told that, RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming Indian side for the crimes committed by these people in Canada," Jaiswal said.

Earlier at the Commission of Inquiry and amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Foreign Interference Commission alleged that "Canadians who are opponents of Modi government, their information was passed to the Indian govt at the highest level and then information directed through criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang resulted in violence against Canadians on the ground."

In an official response to media queries regarding PM of Canada’s deposition at the Commission of Inquiry, New Delhi, in a statement said, "What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats. The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone."