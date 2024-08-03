242 Migrant Labourers From West Bengal Stranded In Landslide-Hit Wayanad: State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak

Kolkata: West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak informed the assembly that 242 migrant labourers from the state have been stranded in thelandslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala.

Replying to a query by Hingalganj TMC MLA Debes Mandal in the assembly, Moloy Ghatak gave details of migrant workers from West Bengal who were stuck in the Wayanad district due to the recent disaster from the landslides.

In the assembly, Ghatak said that the state administration has established contact with some of them.

As per the data from the Labour Department of the West Bengal government data, 242 migrant labourers from Bengal are stranded in the Wayanad district.

"We have established contact with some of them. We are trying to get in touch with others," he said.

As labourers from Bengal are highly skilled, they are always in demand in the southern state, Ghatak said.

"All the contacted migrant workers are safe. These migrant labourers from different districts of the state are skilled and that is the reason that their demand is greater in other states," he said.

Ghatak told ANI that "Around 1 crore migrant workers come to West Bengal from different states to seek jobs here, which is greater than the number of migrant workers who go to different states of India from West Bengal."

Details Revealed By The Labour Department Of West Bengal's Govt Data

According to Labour Department of West Bengal government data, 21,59,737 migrant workers are registered who go to different states.

Maharashtra (366431), Kerala (365123), Tamil Nadu (218974), Karnataka (163386), and Delhi (124049) are accordingly the priorities of the best job places for West Bengal migrants.

From the state, a large number of people wish to go from Murshidabad (366338), Malda (269687), West Midnapore (167242), Nadia (259741) and East Midnapore (155634) with their skills out-of-state.

About The Wayanad Landslides

Meanwhile, the number of bodies recovered in Wayanad landslides has risen to 210, while the people who have been discharged from hospitals stood at 187, officials said on Friday.

As per the officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now, which includes 96 males, 85 females, and 29 children.

The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found at the incident site.

According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, while 187 have been discharged.

273 people have been brought to hospitals from the incident site. Earlier today, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.

Two massive landslides hit Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30, creating widespread devastation and the loss of lives and property in the region.