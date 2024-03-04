 24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

Despite being rushed to the nearby Muchintal hospital, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, leaving his family and friends shattered.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
UP: Student Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket | Representative Image

On a Saturday afternoon, tragedy struck when Kasireddy Sanjay Bhargav, a promising young software engineer, collapsed while playing cricket with friends at the KCR Cricket Stadium in Gattupally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Despite being rushed to the nearby Muchintal hospital, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, leaving his family and friends shattered.

Deceased's background

Originally from Vizag, Bhargav had been residing and working in Hyderabad for the past six months.

He was working for the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and staying in a private hostel at Goulidodi in Gachibowli.

The sudden and unexpected nature of his passing has left many questioning the cause. Authorities are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination, though suspicions linger around the possibility of a cardiac arrest.

Read Also
Hyderabad Businesswoman Held For Stalking, Kidnapping TV Anchor In Attempt To Marry Him
article-image

Cops initiate probe

The Maheshwaram police have launched an investigation under section 174 of the CrPC to unravel the circumstances surrounding Bhargav's demise.

Meanwhile, his grieving family received his body on Sunday after completing necessary formalities.

The untimely loss of Bhargav has sent shockwaves through his community, sparking discussions about the well-being of young professionals and the importance of prioritising health and safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 04, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 04, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Former Rajya Sabha MP & Actor Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Considered...

Former Rajya Sabha MP & Actor Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Considered...

'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until...

'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until...

24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch