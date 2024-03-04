24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

UP: Student Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket | Representative Image

On a Saturday afternoon, tragedy struck when Kasireddy Sanjay Bhargav, a promising young software engineer, collapsed while playing cricket with friends at the KCR Cricket Stadium in Gattupally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Despite being rushed to the nearby Muchintal hospital, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, leaving his family and friends shattered.

Deceased's background

Originally from Vizag, Bhargav had been residing and working in Hyderabad for the past six months.

He was working for the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and staying in a private hostel at Goulidodi in Gachibowli.

The sudden and unexpected nature of his passing has left many questioning the cause. Authorities are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination, though suspicions linger around the possibility of a cardiac arrest.

Cops initiate probe

The Maheshwaram police have launched an investigation under section 174 of the CrPC to unravel the circumstances surrounding Bhargav's demise.

Meanwhile, his grieving family received his body on Sunday after completing necessary formalities.

The untimely loss of Bhargav has sent shockwaves through his community, sparking discussions about the well-being of young professionals and the importance of prioritising health and safety.