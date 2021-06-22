23 states availed of additional borrowings of Rs 1.06 lakh crore through special reforms: PM Modi in blog post

Titled, "Reforms by Conviction and Incentives", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his blog on Tuesday wrote, 23 states availed of additional borrowings of Rs.1.06 lakh crore out of a potential Rs 2.14 lakh crore through implementing a set of reforms that allowed them to borrow more from the Centre. He said states were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in 2020-21 through the reforms.

"This significant increase in availability of resources was made possible by an approach of Centre-State bhagidari," PM Modi wrote.

He said, the Covid-19 pandemic has come with whole new set of challenges to Governments across the world in terms of policy-making.

In May 2020, as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, the Government of India announced that the states would be allowed enhanced borrowing for 2020-21. An extra 2% of GSDP was allowed, of which 1% was made conditional on the implementation of certain economic reforms.

He appreciated saying, "This nudge for reform is rare in Indian public finance. This was a nudge, incentivising the states to adopt progressive policies to avail additional funds. The results of this exercise are not only encouraging but also run contrary to the notion that there are limited takers for sound economic policies."

He wrote that the reforms were linked to "improving the Ease of Living to the public and particularly the poor, the vulnerable, and the middle class. Secondly, they also promoted fiscal sustainability". A financial incentive of .25 per cent was attached to each reform.