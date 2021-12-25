Covid-19: 21-year-old Kolkata doctor with no travel history tests positive for Omicron variant

A 21-year-old junior doctor at the Calcutta Medical College hospital in Kolkata has recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19. The doctor does not seem to have any travel history. The total cases of Omicron in West Bengal now stands at four.

Reportedly, the doctor complained of fever after which his sample was sent for genome sequencing of the Covid-19 testing. The test report came back positive for Omicron on Friday night, India Today reported.

The junior doctor hails from Krishnanagar in Nadia district and has been shifted to Kolkata's Beleghata Infectious Diseases hospital.

West Bengal had reported its first Omicron cases on December 15. A 7-year-old boy, who had returned from Abu Dhabi, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.

The state reported two more Omicron cases on December 23. One of the patients was a returnee from Nigeria and the other from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the total cases of the newly occurred Omicron variant in India have crossed the 400-mark on Friday, according to the Health Ministry's update on Saturday morning. At least 115 have recovered.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases with 108, followed by Delhi with 79 cases, Gujarat with 43 cases, Telangana with 38 cases, and Kerala with 37 cases.

