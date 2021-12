A total of 415 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 States/Union Territories of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115, Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

More to Follow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:42 AM IST