2026 Assembly Elections: 12 Documents You Can Use To Vote Without A Voter ID Card

Representational image | ECI Twitter

The democratic process relies on participation, yet many voters worry that a lost or forgotten Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC)—commonly known as a Voter ID—will bar them from the polling booth. Fortunately, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provides clear pathways for citizens to exercise their franchise even without this specific card. If you are a registered voter, your right to vote is protected by a system that prioritises your presence on the official list over the specific plastic card in your wallet.

Malda, West Bengal: In Malanchapalli BT Hostel polling station, voters reported that the voting machine has been malfunctioning since morning pic.twitter.com/Ot6quF42Ye — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

Who can vote without a Voter ID?

Any citizen whose name is successfully registered on the official electoral roll can vote, regardless of whether they have a physical Voter ID card. While the EPIC is the primary document used to identify voters, it is not the only one. The ECI’s fundamental rule is that "identification" is mandatory, but the "document" used for that identification can vary. As long as you are a registered voter in your constituency, you are eligible to cast your ballot using a variety of government-approved alternatives.

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What documents are accepted at the polling station?

If you do not have your Voter ID card on hand, you must carry one of the twelve alternative photo identity documents approved by the ECI. These include your Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, or PAN card.

Other valid options include MNREGA job cards, passbooks with photographs issued by a bank or post office, and pension documents with a photograph. Additionally, service identity cards for government or PSU employees, health insurance smart cards issued by the Ministry of Labour, and official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs are all accepted.

It is vital to remember that you must carry the original document as photocopies or digital screenshots are generally not permitted, though a digital version of the voter ID (e-EPIC) is considered valid.

Where and when can you exercise this right?

This rule applies across all polling stations in India. With the 2026 Assembly Elections ongoing, voters in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will head to the polls on April 9. Voters in Tamil Nadu will cast their ballots on April 23, while West Bengal will see voting in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Regardless of which state you are in, these alternative identification rules remain consistent. The polling officer at your designated station will use your alternative ID to match your details against the electoral roll.

Why is being on the electoral roll more important than the card?

The electoral roll is the definitive database of eligible voters. If your name is not on this list, you will not be allowed to vote, even if you show up with a valid physical Voter ID card. The card itself is merely a tool to prove you are the person named on the list. This is why the ECI emphasises that a photo voter slip is not a stand-alone identification document. It serves as a guide for your location on the list, but it must be accompanied by an approved photo ID.

How do you ensure you are ready to vote?

The first step is to verify your name on the electoral roll before election day. This can be done via the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) or your state’s chief electoral officer website. If you have lost your Voter ID, you should ideally apply for a duplicate using Form EPIC-002 through your local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). However, if the election is tomorrow and you don't have time for a replacement, simply locate one of the approved original IDs mentioned above, confirm your polling booth, and proceed to vote.