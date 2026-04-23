Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Begins For West Bengal Phase 1, Tamil Nadu

File Pic (Representational Image)

Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has commenced from 7 am across several constituencies. In West Bengal, polls are being held for Phase 1, which consists of 152 seats across 16 districts.

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in large numbers, particularly in sensitive areas, to prevent any incidents of violence or intimidation and to ensure free and fair elections.

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TMC Vs BJP

The main contest in the state is between the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, and the principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose electoral presence has grown significantly since the previous election.

In Tamil Nadu, voting is being conducted in a single phase for all 234 Assembly constituencies. The state has over 5.7 crore registered voters, and authorities have put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements to manage the large-scale exercise smoothly.

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Triangular Contest In Tamil Nadu

There is a triangular contest in the state between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP alliance, while actor-turned-politician’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting the polls independently.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April, and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.

Baramati Bypoll

The voting for the bypoll for the 201-Baramati Assembly seat is also underway. Sunetra Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, is pitted against 22 candidates in the contest, necessitated by the death of her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.