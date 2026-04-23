West Bengal Election 2026: Several Injured After Unidentified People Hurl Crude Bomb In Murshidabad's Nowda - VIDEO

PTI

Nowda: Several people have been injured after unidentified individuals hurled a crude bomb in Nowda, in Murshidabad district, during voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, according to news agency PTI. According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred amid voting activity, triggering panic among residents and voters in the area. The injured have reportedly been shifted to nearby medical facilities.

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Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the spot and began combing operations to trace those behind the attack.

Voting Disrupted At Malda Booth

Voting was disrupted at Balua Chara High School booth in Mothabari constituency as the sector officer absconded amid a reported malfunction in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), according to news agency ANI.

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Voter Turnout

West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 18.76% in the first two hours, with the highest turnout in Paschim Medinipur (20.5%), Bankura (20.2%) and Jhargram (19.8%).

Polls are being held for Phase 1, which consists of 152 seats across 16 districts. Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in large numbers, particularly in sensitive areas, to prevent any incidents of violence or intimidation and to ensure free and fair elections.

TMC Vs BJP

The main contest in the state is between the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, and the principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose electoral presence has grown significantly since the previous election.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.