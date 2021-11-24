2022 UP Assembly polls: If SP wins, we will give Rs 25 lakh to farmers who died during protest says Akhilesh Yadav

As India's biggest political platform Uttar Pradesh is setting the stage for the upcoming polls scheduled to be conducted in 2022, all parties are setting their election agenda and creating an atmosphere to make a comeback with power.

Currently, the ruling BJP is in power while the opposition parties are joining hands to rule them out of the seat. In a recent coalition, RLD president Jayant Singh Chaudhary extended greetings to join hands with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Earlier on Nov 23, both the leaders had tweeted pictures with each other hinting that a formal announcement could be expected soon.

Meanwhile, the farmer issue is the top subject in any debate and election rally, with the Centre now coming to a decision to repeal the three farm laws have turned the tides towards the ruling BJP once again. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has extended support to the farmers since the beginning and have been very critical of the BPJ government. He has also supported the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

In a recent announcement coming from Yadav, the party chief on Wednesday has said that if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

Nearly 650 people including hundreds of farmers have lost their lives in their protest against the Centre three farm laws.

