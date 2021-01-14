2020 challenging year for India, Armed forces stayed bravely at northern borders: Army chief Gen Naravane

New Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said 2020 had been very challenging for the country and the Armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

He was apparently referring to border standoff with China. "Last year had been very challenging for our nation and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I am proud that we had the support of our veterans in carrying this out," Gen Naravane said while speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meet.

The Army chief also said 2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war victory.