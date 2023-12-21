2000 Terrorist Attack On Red Fort: The Day That Strained India-Pakistan Relations

Red Fort Terrorist Attack 2000: The Day That Strained India-Pakistan Relations |

December 22 is remembered by every Indian as an attack took place on Red Fort in Delhi. On December 22, 2000, there was a terrorist attack on the Red Fort in Delhi, India. The attackers were from the terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, based in Pakistan. The terrorists killed two soldiers and one innocent civilian in the attack. There were claims that the attacks were planned to stop peace talks between India and Pakistan.

The Red Fort has great significance in the country

The Red Fort has great significance in the country. The Prime Minister visits every year on August 15 for Independence Day and addresses the nation on the big day. The Red Fort is also historically significant because it was taken from British control and is also a famous place and tourist attraction in India. The whole country was deeply affected by the terrorist attack on this significant structure.

Bilal Ahmed Kawa was arrested by the agencies

After 17 years of the attack, a terrorist named Bilal Ahmed Kawa was arrested by the agencies. He was arrested on January 10, 2018 from Delhi Airport. He is accused of planning the attack on the Red Fort. The 37-year-old is now held in a special police cell in Delhi for more investigation. Gujarat ATS informed the police about his movement from Srinagar to Delhi, leading to his arrest.

The attack was planned by the Lashkar-e-Taiba

There are reports that the attack was planned by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Six people were found guilty for the attacks on the Red Fort in 2005 and they were sentenced to prisons by the court. However, all the six accused were released as there were not enough evidence against them. The Lashkar-e-Taiba group from Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.