Independence Day 2023: Did Amit Shah Ignore CJI DY Chandrachud At Red Fort?

A photo of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Independence Day celebration has gone viral on social media, with some users claiming that Shah ignored CJI Chandrachud when he went to greet him. In the photo, CJI Chandrachud is seen with folded hands as Shah looks down.

The photo is a screengrab of a video that shows Shah along with his wife Sonal Shah getting up from their seats to greet CJI Chandrachud as arrives at the historic Red Fort for the 77th Independence Day celebrations. The chief justice and the Union home minister shook hands and greeted each other. After this, CJI Chandrachud also greeted Sonal Shah as the Union home minister proceeded to take his seat.

However, only part of the video was screenshot and circulated on social media as users claimed Shah ignored CJI Chandrachud. Shah did not ignore the chief justice at the Independence Day celebrations in Red Fort.

#WATCH | CJI DY Chandrachud and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greet each other at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/3EhYKb9GXC — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

PM Modi thanks Supreme Court

The 77th Independence Day celebrations commenced at historic Red Fort in New Delhi, with several high-profile guests arriving ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday. PM Modi thanked the Supreme Court for its decision to provide the operative part of judgements in regional languages.

"We have emphasised in the direction that the students can study in their mother languages," he said about the importance of regional languages. "I even want to thank the Supreme Court for deciding that now the operative part of its judgments will be available in one's mother tongue. The significance of regional languages is increasing," PM Modi said. CJI Chandrachud acknowledged PM Modi’s praise with folded hands.

