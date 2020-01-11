20-year-woman wants divorce because her husband stinks, says 'He has ruined my life'

A 20-year-old woman from Patna wants to divorce her husband because he doesn’t take a bath, shave or brush his teeth regularly. The woman claims that her husband stinks and doesn’t follow etiquette and manners.

The state women’s commission (SWC) has asked the man to act on her wife’s complaints in two months or else the commission will take appropriate action, reported a leading daily.

In her petition, the woman has said that she got married to Manish, a plumber, in 2017. “My husband stinks as he won’t shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at stretch. Moreover, he doesn’t brush his teeth. He also doesn’t have manners and follow etiquettes,” alleged the woman.

SWC member Pratima Sinha, overseeing the petition told the paper, “I was taken aback by her silly reasons cited for seeking divorce.” Pratima said that the petitioner approached the commission seeking divorce from her husband on Thursday.

According to Pratima, the petitioner was sure that she wanted a divorce, she said that the couldn’t handle the humiliation anymore. The woman pleaded, “I don’t want to live with my husband anymore. Kindly get me rid of this man (her husband); he has ruined my life.”

The husband, Manish when contacted by the paper said that he wants to live with her and will change his behaviour.

The SWC member tried to convince the couple to not end their marriage, she has allotted two months’ time to the man to improve his behaviour.

The woman also asked her husband to return the jewellery and other valuables given in marriage by her father. She further said that their relationship as husband and wife is not cordial. They have no children and the marriage is ‘worthless’.

Pratima said that the commission's first priority is to settle the matter. She added, “At least we can help the woman by pursuing her in-laws’ to return the valuables. It’s true that she will have to approach the family court for final separation. We will cooperate with her.”