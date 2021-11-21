20 injured in fox attack in Bihar's Katihar district

At least 20 people were injured as a fox attacked a village in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said on Sunday. The incident happed in Barsoi village on Saturday around 10 pm, they said.

The fox suddenly entered the village and started attacking people who were caught by surprise, they added.

Around 20 people were critically injured in the attack and they are undergoing treatment at the Barsoi government hospital, a villager said.

The fox was beaten to death by angry villagers, he said.

Some of the critically injured people were being shifted to the district hospital for further treatment, Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Barsoi government hospital Dr MA Usmani said.

Forest officials visited the area after the incident.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:42 PM IST