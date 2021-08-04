2 Mizoram ministers, home secy to engage in border dispute talks with Assam

Aizawl

3 representatives from Mizoram — Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and home dept secretary Vanlalngaihsaka — will be engaging in talks with delegates from Assam to find a solution to the inter-state boundary dispute, a top official said on Wednesday.

Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo told PTI the meeting of ministers and officials of the two states will be held at Aijal club in Aizawl at 11am on Thursday.

Sources in Assam said the Himanta Biswa Sarma government will be sending cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to participate in the talks.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that he was certain the meeting would help the two states arrive at a solution. “Tomorrow that is 5th of August, 2021 representatives from Assam Govt led by senior minister will meet representatives of Mizoram Govt led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem,” he tweeted.