2-Day Punjab Assembly Winter Session To Be Held From Nov 28-29

CM Bhagwant Mann (left) Bhanwarilal Purohit (right) | File pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to recommend to governor Banwarilal Purohit to convene the winter session of state assembly on November 28 and 29.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann here. The development comes after Purohit prorogued on November 16 the budget session of the assembly - that was held in March this year- following a letter from the assembly secretariat in this regard.

CM, Governor At Loggerheads Over Extended Budget Session

It may be recalled that the governor and the chief minister had come at loggerheads over the ``extended’’ sittings of the budget session with the former not giving his assent to money bills passed in the last sittings and questioning the legality of the sittings as the budget session was repeatedly adjourned sine dine instead of being prorogued.

This had prompted the Mann government moving to the supreme court which had on November 10 ruled that a governor could not sit on the key Bills passed by state legislature and had also cast doubts on the validity of the special session held by Punjab assembly. The top court had questioned the AAP government for continuing the budget session with intermittent adjournments. The government first held a two-day special sitting on June 19 and 20 and then called another two-day meeting of the House on October 20 and 21 as an “extension” of the budget session.

NOD FOR 9 POSTS IN SPORTS VARSITY

The Cabinet also gave nod for creation and filling up of nine posts of technical cadre through direct recruitment in Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala.

CANAL AND DRAINAGE BILL, 2023

The Cabinet also gave approval to Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023 to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state of Punjab. The main objective to enact the Bill is to ensure hindrance free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

GO-AHEAD TO CLOSE PSSWB

The Cabinet also gave nod to close the Punjab State Social Welfare Board (PSSWB) and merger of its staff including PSSWB headquarter employees, pensioners and five ICDS blocks into the department of social security, women and child development.

