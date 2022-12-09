e-Paper Get App
1,83,741 gave up citizenship in last five years, 792 foreign nationals became Indians

The number of Indians, who renounced the citizenship was 1,33,049 in 2017, and after five years it has increased to 1,83,741 till October 31, 2022.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
1,83,741 gave up citizenship in last five years, 792 became Indians
New Delhi: The number of Indians renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last few years.

The number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was 1,33,049 in 2017, and after five years, it has increased to 1,83,741 until October 31, 2022.

As per the information provided by the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 in 2015; 1,41,603 in 2016; 1,33,049 in 2017; 1,34,561 in 2018; 1,44,017 in 2019; 85,256 in 2020; and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The written reply also informed about the number of foreign nationals, except those from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who took Indian citizenship in the last few years.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of foreign nationals except those from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who took Indian citizenship was 93 (in 2015), 153 (in 2016), 175 (in 2017), 129 (in 2018), 113 (in 2019), 27 (in 2020), 42 (in 2021) and 60 (in 2022)," the reply said.

