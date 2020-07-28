15LakhAaGaye trends as India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15 lakh; Netizens say 'Modi delivered what he promised'

On Tuesday, India recorded 28, 652 new COVID-19 cases since Monday evening, taking the total tally past 15 lakh.
A PTI tally on Tuesday evening showed that India recorded 15,06,380 cases so far and 9,64,430 people have recovered and discharged. The tally also showed that 33,679 people have succumbed to the virus.
In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 14,83,156 and the death toll at 33,425. The ministry said that 9,52,743 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,83,723 cases. Tamil Nadu stands second in the list with over 2,20,000 cases. Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka have recordered over lakh cases so far.
The numbers will, however, increase as an when other states record their single-day count.
India's COVID-19 fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.25 per cent from 3.33 per cent on June 18 , while the recovery rate increased from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent now, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
Well, as India's COVID-19 tally crossed 15 lakh-mark, netizens took to Twitter and said that PM Modi had promised 15 lakh and he delivered.
Here's how Twitterati reacted;
