PM Modi to meet chiefs of banks, NBFCs on Wednesday

PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with chiefs of banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFCs) on Wednesday to take stock of the economic situation and discuss the roadmap for the future, announced PM's office on Tuesday.

The Prime Ministers office announced that PM Modi will join stakeholders from Banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future on Wednesday evening.

The topics on agenda include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector, PMO further announced.