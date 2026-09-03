15,000 Patients, 1,000 Surgeries, 5-Year Waits: The Complex World Of AIIMS Delhi | Representative Image

AIIMS Delhi handles an average of 14,000-15,000 patients through its Outpatient Department (OPD) every day, highlighting the immense pressure on one of India’s most prominent public healthcare institutions.

"The footfall is 14,000-15,000 on average. The patient footfall is more on Mondays and Thursdays. It's not the same everyday but this is the average," a senior doctor said.

High footfall, long waits

Such a high patient volume inevitably translates into extended waiting periods, particularly for people who depend on public healthcare because private treatment is beyond their financial means. For these patients, access to subsidised care at AIIMS can be crucial to receiving specialised medical attention.

The issue of capacity and access at AIIMS Delhi has come under renewed scrutiny following the death of 15-year-old Tanvi from Rajasthan on Tuesday. Her parents claimed that the date for surgery to treat her congenital heart condition was repeatedly postponed and that the procedure ultimately never took place.

Tanvi had been visiting AIIMS for 13 years and was being assessed for a possible heart-lung transplant before her death. AIIMS, however, said the surgery was not carried out after doctors determined that it was not medically feasible and that her condition instead required medical management.

The circumstances have drawn attention to the difficulties of obtaining specialised treatment at an institution that caters to an exceptionally large number of patients every day. They have also raised questions about how prolonged waiting periods affect patients, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds who rely heavily on the public healthcare system.

AIIMS handled nearly 50 lakh OPD visits in 2024-25

AIIMS-New Delhi's 2024-25 annual report underlines the scale of its operations. During the year, the institution recorded around 50 lakh outpatient visits and 3.5 lakh inpatient admissions, while more than 3 lakh surgeries and procedures were carried out.

The report said these services were delivered with bed occupancy of approximately 83 per cent, an average hospital stay of 9.6 days and a net death rate of 1.1 per cent.

Across the AIIMS-New Delhi network and its various centres, the report recorded 48,43,572 outpatient visits, 3,61,236 admissions and 2,57,451 surgeries and procedures in 2024-25.

The main AIIMS hospital accounted for 22,68,551 visits across its general OPD, speciality clinics and emergency department during the year. This translates to an average of more than 6,200 patient visits each day. The facility also conducted 1,42,383 surgical procedures, amounting to roughly 390 procedures daily.

Surgical workload extends across multiple centres

The surgical burden extends beyond the main hospital. According to the annual report, 1,78,758 major and minor surgical procedures were performed in 2024-25 across the main hospital, the cardiothoracic and neurosciences centre, and the Centre for Dental Education and Research.

When asked about the institution's surgical workload, a senior doctor explained the complexity involved in measuring it.

"This is difficult to define. We cannot put a figure on this because one major procedure might require multiple specialists. For instance, patient X may require a pediatric surgeon, a cardiothoracic surgeon and more specialised doctors for one procedure. Surgeons enter the OT (operation theatre) in the morning and come out only towards the evening. Then there are also rounds."

Why do patients have to wait?

The duration patients have to wait can differ substantially depending on the treatment required and the complexity of individual cases.

"AIIMS is a premier medical institution and we have the best doctors. Patients do sometimes have to wait, mostly because of reports, analysis or because a procedure cannot be performed immediately due to a complex variety of reasons. All patients are looked after with care and dignity," the doctor said.

While patients and their relatives acknowledged the quality of care available at the institution, they also described how delays in securing procedures and surgery dates can heighten stress, particularly for those dealing with cancer, tumours and other serious conditions.

AIIMS takes steps to reduce cancer surgery delays

AIIMS has also taken steps to address delays in specific areas. Its annual report states that the institute introduced a dedicated initiative aimed at cutting waiting periods for commonly performed cancer surgeries.

The Department of Surgical Oncology at BRA-IRCH also expanded its services at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), adding advanced and complex cancer procedures along with comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy services.

Staff shortages add to the pressure

Staff shortages, however, remain another challenge. The 171st report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, titled "Working of AIIMS, New Delhi and Problems Faced by Patients", was presented on March 18, 2026, and pointed to substantial vacancies across different categories of medical personnel.

Data submitted to the committee showed 452 vacant faculty positions, along with 176 academic Junior Resident vacancies, 44 non-academic Junior Resident vacancies, 97 vacancies among Senior Residents (DM/MCh) and 433 non-academic Senior Resident vacancies.

Together, the figures amount to 750 vacant resident-doctor positions. The committee expressed "deep anguish" over the 35 percent vacancy rate including facility positions, noting that the shortage can "constrain service delivery and strain existing staff".

Over 1,000 surgeries and 2 lakh tests every day

The parliamentary report also recorded that AIIMS conducts more than 1,000 surgeries each day. Its radiology department carries out over 3,000 diagnostic imaging procedures daily, while its laboratories process more than two lakh tests every day.

AIIMS New Delhi has 4,178 hospital beds and manages a substantial volume of inpatient and emergency cases. The institution currently has 433 ICU beds, 112 major operation theatres and 44 minor OTs. However, 26 major operation theatres and 81 ICU beds are currently non-functional.

Neurosurgery waiting period can stretch to five years

The parliamentary committee further noted that patients requiring complex procedures, including neurosurgery, may face waiting periods of up to five years.

To tackle the backlog, AIIMS is working to increase bed capacity and post-operative facilities, operate CT, MRI and laboratory services around the clock, and strengthen the planning and utilisation of its operation theatres.

Despite measures such as expansion, online appointments and token-based walk-in systems, the committee noted that the problem has not been fully resolved.