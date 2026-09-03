'Let's Both Show Our Degrees': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Calls On PM Modi To Disclose Qualifications Amid Boston University Row

Abhijeet Dipke Calls On PM Modi To Disclose Qualifications Amid Boston University Row |

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly show his educational degrees, saying he is willing to disclose his own US university degree if the Prime Minister does the same.

The fresh exchange comes amid renewed questions on social media about Dipke’s educational background and an ongoing political debate over PM Modi’s academic qualifications.

Abhijeet Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Show Degrees

Dipke, the CJP convener, issued the challenge in a post on X on Thursday, turning the controversy surrounding his educational credentials into a direct comparison with the Prime Minister.

“People are really running out of patience waiting to see my degree. Makes me wonder how they’ve managed for 12 years without seeing the Prime Minister’s,” Dipke wrote. He subsequently called on Modi to disclose his academic qualifications as well.

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“Let’s both show our degrees and put an end to this,” Dipke said. This is not the first time Dipke has sought to link questions surrounding his own educational background with the long-running political debate over Modi’s degrees.

Boston University claims spark fresh debate

The latest controversy follows comments made during a podcast hosted by Prakhar Gupta, where activist Sonam Wangchuk was a guest.

A clip from the discussion has circulated widely online in which Gupta spoke about a close friend who, according to him, had studied at Boston University and had participated in protests associated with Dipke.

Gupta did not identify the friend by name but described him as someone who works in the media and also hosts podcasts.

“One of my best friends went to Boston University. Boston University is also Abhijeet’s college,” Gupta said.

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According to Gupta, his friend initially supported the cause associated with Dipke's protests but later began looking into Dipke’s educational credentials.

“One month later, he has gone down the rabbit hole of checking Abhijeet’s educational credentials and found that there is no record of him graduating from Boston University,” Gupta claimed.

The allegation has since fueled discussion online, although the claim itself remains a matter of dispute.

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Dipke shares video amid degree controversy

Before issuing his latest challenge to Modi, Dipke also shared a video compilation that appeared to show an afterparty. The footage was associated with an account identified as “BUComGrad.”

In one portion of the video, Dipke can reportedly be seen seated at a table and interacting with other people.

Dipke’s sharing of the footage came as questions about his association with Boston University continued to circulate following the podcast discussion.