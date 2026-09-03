Delhi Holiday On September 11 For BRICS Summit: Govt Offices, PSUs To Remain Closed

The Delhi government has declared September 11, 2026, a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Holiday approved for BRICS Summit

The Lieutenant Governor approved the holiday as part of arrangements for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. The General Administration Department issued the notification on Thursday, September 3.

According to the notification, the holiday has been declared in view of the summit and the arrangements connected with it. Since September 11 falls on a Friday, Delhi government employees will get a three-day break, with Saturday and Sunday following the holiday.

Central government offices also closed

The Centre has also decided to keep its central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi closed on September 11. The move is aimed at facilitating security, traffic and logistical arrangements during the high-profile international event and reducing inconvenience to the public.

Leaders to gather at Bharat Mandapam

The BRICS summit will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to bring together leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, along with representatives of international organisations and the business community.

Delhi is expected to witness heightened security and traffic restrictions during the summit because of the movement of foreign dignitaries and other VIPs.

India holds BRICS chairmanship

India assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, for the fourth time. The summit also marks two decades since the grouping was established.