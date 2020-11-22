Cross border tunnel used for infiltration by terrorists detected in Samba sector, J&K

A 150-metre long underground tunnel has been found near the International Border at Regal village in Samba sector in Jammu & Kashmir. This tunnel has been discovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers while on patrolling. Officials suspect this tunnel could have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration into the country.

Senior officers have rushed to the spot and started investigations. A massive anti-tunnelling operation is being carried out by the BSF, the Army and the Police.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter near the Nagrota Toll Plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar highway last week. Security forces say they had infiltrated from across the international border in Samba sector.

A gunfight ensued when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which the four JeM terrorists were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday (November 19).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a "big plan" to disrupt District Development Council polls, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.