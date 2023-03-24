 14 Opposition parties approach SC with plea over arbitrary use of central agencies by Modi govt; hearing on April 5
The parties include DMK, Rashtriya Janta Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, All India Trinamool Congress and others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

A total of 14 Political Parties led by the Congress have approached the Supreme Court on Friday with a plea against the arbitrary use of central agencies like the ED & CBI by the Modi-led government for arresting the opposition leaders.

The parties include DMK, Rashtriya Janta Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, All India Trinamool Congress and others. The parties sought an urgent hearing on the issue, however the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing on April 5.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

