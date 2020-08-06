12-year-old sexually assaulted in Delhi's Pashchim Vihar, DCW chief Swati Maliwal seeks report

New Delhi: A young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the Pashchim Vihar area of Delhi, said the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

"A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in Pashchim Vihar area of Delhi yesterday. She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital & later referred to AIIMS. A case has been filed under relevant provisions of POCSO Act, the Delhi Police said.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to Pashchim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case related to the incident.

"DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police in the matter of the alleged rape and brutal assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar. The victim is currently battling for her life at AIIMS hospital," the Delhi Commission for Women tweeted.

Earlier, Maliwal, while condemning the incident, said, "According to information, a 12-year-old was raped in Paschim Vihar in Delhi and was attempted murder. Our team has been with the victim since the incident, issuing notice to the police and seeking answers on this shameful incident. The girl's condition is critical, everyone please pray for her."