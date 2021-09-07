12, Janpath bungalow should be converted into late Ram Vilas Paswan's memorial: RJD

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has proposed a plan to convert the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's 12, Janpath bungalow in Delhi into a memorial. Ram Vilas Pawan's son and former Lok Janshakti Party's president Chirag Paswan is the current resident of the bungalow but has been asked to vacate the residence recently and was allotted a new residence at 23, North Avenue, as Lok Sabha member from Jamui.

RJD is trying everything they could to assume relations with Chirag Paswan after his uncle Pashupati Paras created a rift in the party and slammed the coalition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Bihar.

"It has not been a year also since Ram Vilas Paswan passed away and the BJP-JD(U) is trying to insult him. The BJP-JD(U) first engineered a split in the LJP and is now trying to get the bungalow vacated," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

The 12, Janpath bungalow has recently been allotted to Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan was asked to vacate the residency by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, however, a sculpture of late Ram Vilas Paswan was installed inside the premise a few days back by Chirag Paswan.

"Ram Vilas Paswan's bust has been installed in the bungalow and we demand that this bungalow should be turned into a memorial as he was a very popular Dalit leader and minister in the NDA government," Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

"Chirag has often said that PM Modi was like Ram to him and he was his Hanuman. Then how come Ram is doing this with Hanuman in Kaliyug?" the RJD leader added.

RJD leader Shyam Rajak also met Chirag Paswan at his new residence in Delhi a few months back which created speculations that Chirag Paswan could form a 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar with RJD.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:10 PM IST