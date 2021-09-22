1.2 cr consultations done via Govt's telemedicine service

New Delhi

The Centre's National Telemedicine Service, eSanjeevani, has clocked over 1.2 crore consultations so far, with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka among the 10 states that have made maximum use of the service, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The service is catering daily to around 90,000 patients across the country, signalling a wide adoption by patients as well as doctors, and specialists across the country.

The leading 10 states in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (37,04,258), Karnataka (22,57,994), Tamil Nadu (15,62,156), Uttar Pradesh (13,28,889), Gujarat (4,60,326), Madhya Pradesh (4,28,544), Bihar (4,04,345), Maharashtra (3,78,912), West Bengal (2,74,344), Kerala (2,60,654), the ministry stated.

The service is operational through two modes -- eSanjeevani AB-HWC (doctor-to-doctor telemedicine platform) that is based on hub and spoke model and eSanjeevani OPD - (patient to doctor telemedicine platform) which provides outpatient services to citizens in the confines of their homes.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:12 AM IST