11 Villages Near Indo-China Border Abandoned In Uttarakhand; Govt Asked To Re-populate Them

In a significant revelation, the Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission of Uttarakhand has reported to the Chief Minister that 11 villages near the Indo-China border are completely devoid of residents. These villages are located in the districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh.

This finding is the result of a detailed ground, which covered 137 border villages. Vice-Chairman of the commission, SS Negi, said that four teams from the commission undertook the extensive survey.

Negi identified the specific deserted villages: six in Pithoragarh district (Gumkana, Lum, Khimling, Sagri Dhakdhauna, Sumatu, and Poting), three in Chamoli district (Rewal Chak Kurkuti, Fagti, and Lamtol), and two in Uttarkashi district (Nelang and Jadung).

He personally visited the two Uttarkashi villages, which have remained uninhabited since the 1962 Indo-China war. These villages were evacuated by the Army as a precautionary measure during the conflict. Currently, they house Army and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) posts, but no civilian population.

"The situation in these villages is stark," Negi stated. "The villages in Uttarkashi, in particular, have been empty for decades. The Army's strategic requirements during the 1962 conflict led to their evacuation, and they have remained deserted ever since."

The commission's report not only highlights the current status but also provides several recommendations aimed at repopulating these abandoned areas. Negi outlined some of the key suggestions, such as promoting border tourism by relaxing accessibility norms and increasing employment opportunities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 to 200 days in these border villages.

"Promoting border tourism can play a pivotal role in revitalizing these villages," Negi emphasized. "By making these areas more accessible and providing better employment opportunities, we can encourage people to return and settle here."

Additionally, the commission has advised the government to focus on developing areas near the 51 border villages identified as 'Vibrant Villages' by the central government. By considering these areas as a cluster, efforts can be made to promote tourism and enhance infrastructure, thereby attracting more visitors and providing economic opportunities for the locals.

"The 'Vibrant Villages' initiative is a strategic move," Negi explained. "By clustering development efforts around these identified villages, we can create a more comprehensive and sustainable growth model."

The commission's report and recommendations aim to rejuvenate these deserted villages, support the local economy, and bolster security by ensuring a stable population in these strategically important areas. The focus on tourism and employment is expected to provide a dual benefit of economic upliftment and improved living conditions for returning residents.

As the state government reviews the report, the proposed measures are seen as a crucial step towards addressing the issue of migration and ensuring the long-term viability of border villages in Uttarakhand.