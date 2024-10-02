Ratan Tata, Bill Gates Join PM Modi In Celebrations Of 10 Years Of Swacch Bharat Mission

10 Years Of Swacch Bharat Mission | X (@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday and took part in a cleanliness initiative with school students as a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan campaign on October 2. PM Modi paid floral respects to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat earlier in the day.

PM Celebrates To 10 Years Of Swachh Bharat Mission

PM Modi engages with school children in a cleanliness initiative in honour of the 10th year of the Swachhata Bharat campaign.

In his latest X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to engage in the cleanliness drive on the day of Gandhi Jayanti.

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/FdG96WO9ZZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

A Decade Of Swachh Bharat Mission



Each year, October 2 is dedicated to the celebration of Swachh Bharat Divas. The Swachhata Abhiyan campaign celebrates a decade of the Swachh Bharat mission initiated by the Indian Government in 2014.

As we mark #10YearsOfSwachhBharat, I salute the unwavering spirit of 140 crore Indians for making cleanliness a 'Jan Andolan.' Addressing a programme in Delhi.https://t.co/Y5AdvUDKW7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil stated at a press conference that India has constructed over 11 crore toilets since 2014, resulting in no child deaths due to infections from open defecation.

Progress Of Nation-Wide Cleanliness Drive



Patil stated that more than ₹32,000 crore was dedicated to the initiative in the initial five years, resulting in over 60 crore Indians abandoning open defecation by utilising toilets.

On August 15, 2014, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of cleanliness in his Independence Day address and encouraged the public to collaborate with the government.

This resulted in the initiation of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which adopted a 'whole-of-government' strategy to ensure that sanitation became the duty of everyone.

World Leaders Send Wishes

The impact of Swachh Bharat Mission on sanitation health has been amazing - @BillGates , Founder, Microsoft and Philanthropist



Hear his thoughts on #10YearsOfSwachhBharat.#NewIndia #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/fljoaE008u — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 2, 2024

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, praised PM @narendramodi and commended the efforts of the government on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.



He highlighted the significant strides made in achieving sustainable development goals through… pic.twitter.com/mhkuhbSzDL — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 2, 2024

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, remarked that the Swachh Bharat Mission has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation, achieving a remarkable milestone under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi.#10YearsOfSwachhBharat#SBD2024#SHS2024 pic.twitter.com/z3f2gjHp2z — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 2, 2024