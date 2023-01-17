Wars with India brought misery & poverty to us: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges for peace

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged for India and Pakistan to sit and resolve the issue of Kashmir. In a recent interview, Sharif stated that the three wars his country fought with India have brought misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people, and called for serious and sincere talks to resolve the issue.

Sharif accused India for human rights violations in J&K

While talking to Al Arabiya TV, a Dubai-based news channel, Sharif also accused India of human rights violations and persecution of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged for the situation to be addressed.

Sharif also emphasized that India and Pakistan are neighbours and should strive to live peacefully and make progress together, rather than wasting resources on conflicts. He also shared a message for Indian PM Narendra Modi in which he expressed the desire to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity, and provide education, health facilities, and employment to the people, rather than wasting resources on military equipment like bombs and ammunition.

Warned of consequences after nuclear war

Warning of catastrophic consequences after nuclear war, Sharif said that when both countries are armed with nuclear weapons and a war breaks out, no one would be left to tell the tale about what happened.

