Soros is an old, rich opinionated person: EAM Jaishankar slams billionaire investor for his remark on PM Modi, Adani; watch video

Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar took a dig at American-Hungarian billionaire investor George Soros on Saturday while he was interacting with the media during his recent visit to Australia.

#WATCH | Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/k99Hzf3mGK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Jaishankar referred to Soros as an old, rich opinionated person who thinks that his views should determine how the world works. He also stated that people like him say that its a flawed democracy when they don't get their desired outcomes.

"Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives," said Jaishankar.

"People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see, wins and if the election throws up a different outcome then they will say it is a flawed democracy and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretence of advocacy of open society," he further added.

BJP slammed Soros a day ago

The BJP hit back on foreign investor George Soros after his remark over Adani and PM Modi. Soros' remarks were a move to demonise the nation and also stated his remark was to undermine democracy said BJP leader Smriti Irani.

"The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India," said BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Soros' statement on Adani and Modi

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said: “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined.“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.

”Soros, who has become a standard bearer for liberal democracy, warned that Adani’s woes will “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms”. Soros, who made his fortune as a hedge fund manager, added: “I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

