PM Modi expresses concerns about Brazil violence, US President Biden & UN Chief Guterres condemn 'assault'

Narendra Modi | File Photo

Delhi: PM Modi expressed concerns over the violence that took place in Brazilian government buildings on Sunday where the Brazil's Congress office, Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace were vandalised by a mob of protestors. He tweeted on his personal Twitter handle in support of the Brazilian authorities.

Expressing his concern and extending a hand of support to the Brazilian authorities, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/iFUD4KT99B — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

US President condemned the assault on democarcy

US President Joe Biden condemned the "assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court. In a tweet, Biden stressed that the democratic institutions of Brazil have full support of the United States.

Biden tweeted, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "assault on Brazil's democratic institutions."

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

He emphasised that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.

UN Chief Guterres too condemns attacks

"I condemn the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres said in a tweet.

I condemn today’s assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions.



The will of the Brazilian people and the country’s institutions must be respected.



I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 8, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, 'using violence to attack democratic institutions is unacceptable'

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the storming of Brazil's Presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court. He asserted that using violence to attack democratic institutions is "unacceptable." Antony Blinken tweeted, "We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions."

We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 8, 2023

Key government buildings attacked by protestors

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers on Sunday and entered Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media.

The action of supporters comes after Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino authorized the country's Armed Forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building Saturday due to the continued presence of Bolsonaro supporters, as per the CNN report.

Protestors camping out since Lula da Silva took over as Brazilian President

Supporters of Bolsonaro have been camping out in Brasilia since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took over as Brazilian President, as per the news report. No session was currently ongoing in either house of Congress.

According to CNN, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the building when the protesters stormed the presidential palace. However, a team of officials was working inside the palace when the protesters stormed the presidential palace.