Mauritius PM appreciates PM Modi's efforts for donating medical supplies

Port Louis [Mauritius]: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for donating medical supplies to the country, which were delivered by a special Air India flight on Wednesday.

"I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous donation of medical supplies from the Government of India which reached Mauritius yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, by a special flight of Air India," he said in a tweet.

"This high mark of goodwill underscores, once again, the close bonds between Mauritius and India" he added.

India on Wednesday delivered half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Mauritius as per their request.

The Indian High Commission in Mauritius had said on Wednesday that Indian government provided to Government of Mauritius half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine as a mark of our longstanding special friendship.

"The shipment was made possible as a special gesture although a restriction on its export from India continues to be in force in view of the unprecedented prevailing difficult situation because of COVID-19 global pandemic. Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. This demonstrates the unique ties between our two countries," the High Commission said in a statement.

The consignment of essential medicines will be followed by a second consignment in the coming weeks.

Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun received the consignment that arrived through a special Air India cargo flight from Delhi.