Kabul Gurdwara Attack: Final prayer of Sikh man killed performed in Delhi

On Monday, the final prayers of Sawinder Singh, an elderly Sikh man who was killed after ISKP attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, was held at Gurudwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

An Afghan Embassy delegation, including Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, was also present at Singh's 'antim ardas' in West Delhi today.

According to ANI, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri met the family members of the deceased in the national capital. He also read a letter by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



ISKP claims responsibility for the attack

Releasing a statement, ISKP said 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack.

It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack and the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

2 civilians killed in Kabul Gurdwara attack

In the attack, at least two civilians, including a Sikh man and a Muslim security guard, died and seven others were wounded. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital.

"Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," tweeted PM Modi.