Indian aircraft with emergency aid for Turkey takes detour after Pakistan denies airspace

The Indian Airforce C-17 airplane consisting emergency aid to the earthquake victims in Turkey was reportedly forced to take a detour after being denied airspace by Pakistan.

Despite a devastating situation in Turkey, Syria and other areas affected by the massive earthquakes, Pakistan's move to obstruct the path of delivering relief materials to the affected areas is highly considered as inhuman. This has drawn a lot of citicism against the country on humanitarian grounds.

#TurkeyEarthquake | Last night, an Indian Air Force C-17 left for Turkey with search & rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations: IAF pic.twitter.com/bLbn5SbHcP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

Second consignment departed for Turkey

The second consignment consisting of another NDRF team and relief materials has departed from India on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reach Turkey soon.

First consignment reached earlier in the morning

First Indian IAF C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads,drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkey on Tuesday.

Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Shipment consists of rescue team, medical supplies, crucial tools, etc.

The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

