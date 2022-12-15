Here are 5 quotes from External Affairs Minister's commendable speech at UNSC

India's External Affairs Minister: S. Jaishankar | File pic

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar presided on Wednesday over the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism', a signature event held under India's Presidency of the 15-nation Council.

During his speech he addressed the very idea of peace and security while speaking about the issues of terrorism and then spoke on reforming multilateralism.

While addressing the issue of terrorism and referring to countries who host terrorist groups within their borders such as Pakistan hosting the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in their soil, Jaishankar gave a strong remark:

"On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators."

When Jaishankar's Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir conflict during his speech at UNSC, Jaishankar gave him a befitting reply stating:

"While we search for the best solutions, what our discourse must never accept is the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this Council."

While speaking on the urgency of bringing reform in the multilateral instituitions, Jaishankar stressed on bringing change as the council still follows the norms made before seven decades. He said:

"We have convened here today for an honest conversation about the effectiveness of multilateral institutions created more than 75 years ago. The question before us is how best they can be reformed, particularly as the need to reform is less deniable with each passing year."

While addressing the council over the issues of adverse effects of conflicts on the world's supply chain referring to the Ukraine conflict which has affected the food and oil industry, Jaishankar said:

"Recent concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security were not adequately articulated in the highest councils of decision making. Much of the world was therefore led to believe that their interests did not matter. We cannot let that happen again."

Raising concerns over the 'credible and continuing representation' of the member states from Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Small Island Developing States that are a part of UNSC, Jaishankar stated: