Air India Express flight catches fire in engine, lands back at Abu Dhabi airport safely

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.
Engine caught fire after technical snag
According to reports, a total of 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame.
DGCA issued statement
Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Air turn back due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during climb, said DGCA in a statement.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
