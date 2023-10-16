Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 16th, 2023 To Oct 22nd, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

The Lovers |

Dear Aries, this week is about making a choice. Some of you may have waited patiently to decide and pick a new direction. You will see things clearly now. The answers you need are coming and it is time to take action. Keep time aside for self-love and care. Some of you may have to find a peaceful resolution to an issue with your personal relationships. Try to negotiate and find a middle ground for both the parties. Spending time in nature and among greenery will make you feel loved and comforted. There could be a potential new love interest in your midst, however, you may not be ready for a new connection, just yet. Those in existing romantic relationships will see an improvement in their emotional and physical connection.

Taurus:

The Sun |

Dear Taurus, this week has the potential to bring tremendous positive energy into your life. You will be high on confidence, charisma, creativity and leadership skills. Use the blessing of clarity to shift your perception and take important decisions. Try to channelise your energy properly and remain committed to your goals. There is a possibility that you may get distracted during this period and lose a potential opportunity. Some you could be dealing with legal matters, court cases, documentation, and contracts. There could be progress or you may hear positive news in any of these matters. When it comes to your personal life, you may have to take efforts to engage and immerse yourself in dealing with your loved ones. It is time that you pay more attention to your emotional side and work towards improving your relationships. Keep your heart open and have vulnerable conversations.

Gemini:

Five of Swords |

Dear Gemini, you might be dealing with some chaotic energy. There could be aggressive exchange of words or a sense of competition in your environment. All this can be avoided with a little tact and negotiation. Some of you shall be in dire need of rest and relaxation. It is ok to retreat or travel to a place which allows you to recharge your energy. Spend more time in the midst of nature and greenery. Pay attention to your intuition as it is going to offer you a lot of clarity. Spirit/Universe/Higher-self has your back. It is a good period for you to ideate and create a vision for your future. Your finances are looking strong and stable. Some of you could be blessed with new opportunities which may provide a boost to your existing wealth. Your personal life might see some changes. You need to try and have faith in the developments occurring in your relationships. A loved one may require your emotional or financial support.

Cancer:

Six of Swords |

Dear Cancerians, this week you will get the opportunity to heal yourself and move towards calmer waters. Emotionally, you need to let go of some things to keep the peace. Try to accept change step by step instead of putting the pressure of ushering massive transformation. Get more information and take your time to assimilate new details. Some of you could be feeling a financial crunch or need to manage your finances in a better manner. Your investments may take a little longer than expected to show expected results, hence, patience shall be key. There could be a new romantic cycle beginning in your life. Your work life may require you to take quick decisions and focus on specific projects. You will successfully juggle multiple tasks with confidence.Work-related travel is also on the cards.



Leo:

Knight of Cups |

Dear Leo, this week brings tremendous energy and charisma.You are going to be blessed with a lot of confidence and it will be the reason for your success. Pay attention to your intuition. Some people in your life will help you build and recover your original strength. Try to keep the mood light, breezy and fun. Your finances may seem shaky but you will manage to cruise through this period. There could be a new relationship brewing for those who are looking for a partner. You will unleash your loving, romantic and caring side. Coffee dates, exchange of gifts and flowers are likely. Some Leos may have to take action to resolve differences in their platonic relationships. Extend an olive branch and use your charm to mend your connections. Do not be afraid of making mistakes. Love and let yourself be loved.

Virgo:

Four of Pentacles |

Dear Virgos, this week you are going to be in your element. You will feel grounded and stable. Your mind shall be clear and spotless. There shall be opportunities to release any blocks holding you back from achieving your desires. Avoid stopping your progress because you want everything to be perfect. Assign and delegate responsibilities to those who need to take charge of them. There could be a need to rest, relax, heal and spend more time at home. Some of you need to monitor your finances and spending habits. You are asked to connect with your emotions, during this period. Draw from your experience and past lessons. Your home and family may need more attention. When it comes to your personal life, channelise your loving, caring, and understanding side. Try to look at things from a lens of love and affection.

Libra:

Queen of Wands |

Dear Libra, you have excellent energy supporting you this week. However, your fears may cause indecision and stop you from achieving your full potential. It is time to trust, thrive and aim for fresh new beginnings. You have a lot of creative potential and energy to achieve your goals, if you believe in yourself. Some of you may feel like digging further into details or approaching a professional for help, before taking any decision. All of this is fine, as long as you do not delay things too much. When it comes to your love life, there shall be passion and chemistry brewing between you and your partner. Avoid keeping too much of an eye on your partner or beware of a vice-versa situation. Overall, in your personal life, you may keep your communication clear and precise. However, try not to get too straight forward or blunt. Your truth bombs could cause conflicts.

Scorpio:

Six of Pentacles |

Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a highly intuitive week for you. Try to put efforts into connecting with your spiritual side, as it has the potential to help you see beyond that is obvious. It will also help you heal some of the emotional pain you may have felt in the recent past. You will feel a renewed sense of self coming from inner-strength gathered through your connection with the Divine/Higher-self/Universe. This period is also about finding the right balance and healing in all areas of your life. Focus your energy on people and circumstances that bring positive energy into your life. Monitor your finances. Youngsters who have just started their professional journey need to aim for financial self-sufficiency. In your work-life, team effort and collaborations will show great results. Your personal life may feel a little troubled. Currently, it is important that you pay attention to your own healing before addressing issues in your relationships.

Sagittarius:

Six of Wands |

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings victory and recognition. You will have the potential to manifest a lot of prosperity and abundance into your life. There shall be a great impetus to your finances during this period. You will be particularly perceptive and you are asked to follow the voice of your soul/intuition. Know your worth and communicate your desires clearly. Some of you may have held yourself back since a long time. Your personal life will stabilise and thrive. There shall be happiness and contentment in your relationships. Your love life, in particular, could bring a little drama. There could be a certain push and pull in the energy surrounding you and your partner. Again, practice effective communication. Overall, make the most of this auspicious and wish-fulfilling period.



Capricorn:

Six of Swords |

Dear Capricorn, this week brings healing and recovery. You are moving towards calmer waters, hence, try to keep your cool. Practising patience and channeling peaceful energy shall help you a great deal. Those who may have had any physical ailments will start seeing improvement in their condition. It maybe time for some of you to start on a new journey which is enriching for your soul and one that resonates with your true self. Try to ground your energy. Only focus on things that are important to you. Collaboration and teamwork shall bring success. In the matters of love, you will feel great chemistry with your partner, however, try to avoid unnecessary bickering. Keep your communication clear and precise with your loved ones. Travel shall be favourable for some of you.



Aquarius:

Nine of Cups |

Dear Aquarians, it is time to stand in your own pride and back yourself. Be bold and unapologetic in your approach. Your creativity and confidence shall help you bring your ideas to life. This is an excellent period for self-reflection and introspection. It is ok to take a step back and assess a particular situation properly. There could be a need to get clarity about some aspects of your life. Some of you may take an important decision which could involve cutting some people or circumstances from your life. Some others may approach a new romantic partner. Do not drown yourself in worries or strive too hard for something because of your need for companionship. Your wish-fulfilment lies in the direction that you are getting pulled towards, internally.

Pisces:

Nine of Pentacles |

Dear Pisces, this week your soul shall crave for freedom and independence. You may want to break free from the shackles and go out into the world. Some of you are ending and beginning a new cycle. Have faith in your dreams. It is time for you to explore, experiment, study, read, learn and travel. There shall be a certain busyness to the energy and you may feel like life is speeding up. Your mind is going to work overtime trying to keep up with all the different activities. Try to clear your thoughts every now and then. Your finances are going to grow stronger. Those looking to get self-sufficient will see progress in that direction. Your personal life could take a backseat as you may feel like it can divert your attention from other important matters or hold you back from achieving your goals during this period.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

