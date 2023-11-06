Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 6th, 2023 To Nov 12th, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

The Hermit |

Dear Aries, this week you are going to be in a thoughtful and introverted space. You could be prone to over-thinking and splitting hairs. Try to keep a clear mind and take a leap of faith. Surrender the details and the need for perfection to the Divine/Universe/Higher-self. Keep moving ahead fearlessly and know your worth. Strike while the iron is hot. Keep aside your need to be right. Remember, it is ok to make mistakes. You will have to take some important financial and career related decisions. There is much abundance in the energy surrounding you. You can invite more positive energy through your proactive actions and execution. You could be tempted to lash out at someone because of their frustrating behaviour. However, it’s better to maintain your cool and be calm.

Taurus:

The Moon |

Dear Taurus, this week you might get stuck and confused between choices. Your mind might get clogged with ideas and creativity. However, you will find it difficult to pick a clear path. You shall also have to handle multiple responsibilities. It is time to cool your emotions and put a structure to your life so you can create some order and discipline. You will seek freedom of self-expression. Do not be afraid of unveiling your talents and gifts. If you believe, you will be able to chalk out important plans and strategies during this period. You will be successful at juggling your finances. Those dealing in import-export or over-seas businesses will see good results. When it comes to your personal life, you will crave companionship and camaraderie.

Gemini:

Knight of Cups |

Dear Gemini, it is time for you to slow down. Get some rest, recuperation and healing. Pay attention to your health and get rid of unnecessary habits during this period. Invest only in those interactions where you feel like your efforts are getting reciprocated. The abundant universe is going to bless you with financial stability. The hard work that you have done in the past will show good results. Avoid taking any major decisions at this time. Love, romance and relationships are going to be on your mind. Your connection with your partner and loved ones will improve. Engage in calming activities which can help you unwind with them. Your home life will bring much stability. There could be a celebration in your midst.

Cancer:

Seven of Cups |

Dear Cancerians, this week the momentum shall slow down. You are required to exercise patience and focus on your well-being. Take time to rest, recuperate and enjoy some solitude. Indulge in activities that make you feel good about yourself. There shall be a shift in your perception and thinking. You could be spoilt for choice. Do not be afraid of straying from the vision you had created in the past. Try to be more flexible and encouraging of new and out-of-the-box ideas. This period is not meant for decision-making. When it comes to your personal life, keep your communication clear and precise. You may be invited to a party or celebration of sorts. Some of you may connect with friends. Make sure to keep your temper in check around your loved ones and avoid getting competitive.

Leo:

Knight of Swords |

Dear Leo, this week you are going to be in the mood to take quick action and you will look for quick results. There could be some good choices and a feeling of indecision. You may need more time to ponder and go ahead. It is ok to act on whatever is working right now and leave the rest for later. You will be able to release the blocks from your path in due course of time. Avoid pushing things harder than necessary. You may get recognition for your work and it will boost your self-confidence. Travel looks favourable. When it comes to your personal life, try to bring love into the situation. Take your time to think, reflect and respond. You may have to extend a helping hand to your loved ones, especially, financially.

Virgo:

Ten of Pentacles |

Dear Virgo, this looks like a very positive and exciting week for you folks. You are going to be in your element. Strong, grounded and sure about your abilities. You will be able to come out of your hermit/reclusive mode and take the lead. It will feel like a new lease of life and energy. There is much clarity, child-like joy and abundance waiting for you. It is time to collaborate and look at life from a broader lens. Think long term. Your finances are looking stable. On the personal front, your home life shall make you feel content. Your loved ones will feel secure and your relationship with your partner will grow strong. This period shall bring much happiness. Make the most of it.

Libra:

Six of Swords |

Dear Libra, this week brings prosperous new beginnings. You will be in the mood to start new projects and look for additional work. It is time to co-create with Universe/Divine energy. There is much prosperity waiting to enter into your life. You will be highly ambitious and dedicated to tasks at hand. The cards indicate financial stability and security. Some of you may be offered a new financial opportunity or raise in the near future. When it comes to your personal life, try to move towards peaceful and calm energy. Steer clear from drama. Unleash your kind side. Some of you may reminisce and think of past memories. Singles could meet someone special. Those in existing relationships need to communicate, adjust and compromise to deepen their connection.

Scorpio:

Four of Wands |

Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a busy week full of activities. It is time for you to step into your power and get rid of doubts from your mind. Try to look at the bigger/long-term picture. Trust and thrive. Your social life is going to be on fire. You may get to indulge in the best of hospitality and consume great food/drinks. There could be a gathering, celebration or party in your midst. You will meet and interact with multiple people. Teamwork and collaboration shall be crucial during this period. Compromise and adjust so that you can get the best outcome from group activities. Pay special attention to your finances. This is a good period for you to invest and create wealth for yourself. Those dealing in land, farming, natural products and food related industries will do well. When it comes to your personal life, some of you may decide to marry or commit to an existing partner.

Sagittarius:

Six of Cups |

Dear Sagittarius, you may have recently experienced sudden changes and difficulties. This week brings an opportunity to close a tough cycle and find balance in your life. It is time for you to understand and discover your own potential. You are going to be blessed with immense clarity of thought and it will help you think on your feet. However, you need to wait before taking any financial decisions. Move beyond your ancestral patterns. Try to find your own path. You need not follow in the footsteps of your family and people around you. When it comes to your personal life, you are going to be more emotional than usual. You may think fondly of your past memories. Some of you may get a chance to rekindle an old relationship or connection. You will handle most circumstances from a place of self-love and positivity.

Capricorn:

Ace of Swords |

Dear Capricorn, this week brings tremendous clarity, victory and joy. There shall be a sense of child-like freedom in the air. The miracles could be endless. Take this opportunity to think out of the box and bring much needed change in your life. Try to remain rooted, humble and grounded. Your challenge during this period shall be about getting more information. It is time to dig deep and not accept surface level answers. Use your clarity of thought to look beyond the obvious. Your commitment to existing projects could get tested as you will feel more excited about brand new opportunities. Some of you need to take care of your stomach and consume food with proper care. Your personal life shall feel energised and renewed during this period.

Aquarius:

Two of Wands |

Dear Aquarius, this week you shall be lost in a dream-like state. It is ok to conjure scenarios in your mind as long as you do not waste your energy only building castles in the air. It is time to trust your instincts and go after your dreams. You can achieve them if you create a practical plan, put in the required effort and actually believe in them. Some of you may be feeling a little tired and run down from your past experiences. However, this is the perfect opportunity to fight your fears and bring back your belief. Gather your experience and courage. Go after what feels right. All is not lost. Have faith that you will be able to keep up with changing times .

Pisces:

Page of Pentacles |

Dear Pisces, this week you may feel frustrated by the slowness of everything. There shall be an urge to take a risk and leap of faith. Try to keep your temper and irritations in check during this period. Take your time to understand the details first and find the right pace for yourself. Your confidence is going to pick up. You need to be more attentive and meticulously lay a solid foundation in your life. Do not hurry this process. Travel shall be favourable. Some of you may be offered a new financial opportunity. You could learn a new skill which will help you in the future. When it comes to your personal life, avoid taking any hasty decisions. Beware of overthinking and headaches caused by stress.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

