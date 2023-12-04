Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Dec 4th, 2023 to Dec 10th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Five of Swords |

Dear Aries, this week you may have to collaborate with people around you. Keep your dignity intact and avoid clashing or competing with them. Their help could be of use to you. Some of you could start a new financial journey which will help you steadily improve your income and savings. Luck is on your side when it comes to material abundance. In your personal life, self-acceptance shall be your key to a peaceful period. Try to spend more time at home. You could be in a ‘straight forward and ‘no-nonsense’ mode with your loved ones. Mind your temper when it comes to dealing with romantic partners. You may have to face some insecurity or hurt in this area. Stay dignified and keep your peace.

Taurus:

The Chariot |

Dear Taurus, this week beware of temptations and anything that is too good to be true. Identify your own patterns and try to stay away from unhealthy behaviour that could sabotage your progress. It may become hard for you to stand your ground. However, it shall be necessary. A little patience and perseverance shall take you a long way. Prioritize your peace of mind. Any time away from the usual drama shall be good for you. Avoid taking any major decisions, especially financial decisions. The answers you need shall come at the right time. Till then, wait it out. Keep your valuables and precious belongings safe and secure. Some of you could be travelling during this period.

Gemini:

The World |

Dear Gemini, this week a new world of opportunities opens up for you. You are going to feel reawakened and your passion for life shall be reignited. It is a good time to step out of your comfort zone and start new endeavours. Travel, reading, studying, exploration are highly favoured. Turn self-sufficient. Some of you need to be careful of becoming too competitive and bringing a needless sense of urgency to tasks. Trust your progress and avoid rushing things. When it comes to your personal life, some of you may have to forgive and let go of past circumstances. Give yourself a chance at new beginnings. Your home and family life otherwise seems largely happy and content.

Cancer:

Ten of Wands |

Dear Cancerians, you may be stepping into a position of power and authority. Some of you are going to deal with key people. You may start or pitch new projects. Ideally, this week you are meant to keep the weight down from your shoulders. Even if you are in a position of power and authority, you may choose to delegate tasks to those around you. Take time to relax, reflect, unwind and pamper yourself. Try to keep the mood light and playful, whenever possible. It is ok to take things slowly and steadily. This period is best in terms of changing your lifestyle, habits, daily routine. You may choose to work on your diet, fitness and overall well-being. Your finances may need attention. Save as much as you can and make provisions for a rainy day.

Leo:

Four of Swords |

Dear Leo, this week beware of temptation. You may feel like indulging yourself. However, it is time to cut down on your expenses and habits which interfere with your progress. Financial discipline shall be necessary during this period. Clear out the clutter and distractions from your environment. You may have an opportunity to shine at your workplace and your persona will charm everyone around you. There could be some confusion around your future plans and vision. You need not figure everything out immediately. Some of you may still have to heal from an occurrence. It could have been a difficult situation, such as an illness, ailment or a broken heart. Try to release control over past hurts and see if you can forgive those involved. Find time to retreat and recharge your energy. Offer gratitude towards all the good things in your life.

Virgo:

Two of Cups |

Dear Virgo, this week you are urged to move in a new direction. Celebrate the successes of the phase that has gone by and take one step ahead towards higher/bigger goals. Shift your perception and think outside the box. There could be some conflict around prioritizing things. The behaviour of some people may seem evasive or suspicious and this could create some tension. Try to be patient and do not take everything at face value. Work through your own fears and have faith that this situation will improve without much difficulty. The miracles around love and material abundance could be endless. Singles could meet someone special. Those in existing connections will observe a deepening of feelings. Be receptive to all the love and compassion coming your way.

Libra:

Queen of Cups |

Dear Libra, this week you are going to be emotional, creative and passionate in your approach. It is time for you to take the lead and be in charge. Use your judgement and intuition to review things before finalising them. Pay attention to signs and synchronicities. You could end up juggling multiple tasks during this period. When it comes to your personal life, some of you seem to have undergone a difficult situation which may have caused pain or heartbreak. It is time to release the pain and invite forgiveness into your life. You can manifest tremendous joy and light into connections. Your home and family life has the potential to be very happy and fulfilling during this phase.

Scorpio:

The Chariot |

Dear Scorpio, this week brings choices and options. You may have to balance things and wait before taking any rushed decisions. Embrace this period of uncertainty and try to keep a clear mindset. You are going to be in a highly ambitious zone and you can look forward to creating a solid future for yourself. Travel and movement is favourable. Some of you may decide to buy a vehicle. When it comes to your personal life, singles could meet someone new and exciting. In your home and family life, try to find solutions which could be out of your comfort zone but beneficial in the long run for everyone involved. Your relationships will improve and you will be able to handle everything with a lot of maturity and understanding.

Sagittarius:

Ace of Pentacles |

Dear Sagittarius, this week is all about abundance. You are stepping into a period of tremendous potential for financial gain and opportunities. Let go of the old narrative. Some of you are leaving behind your lack mentality and feeling more confident about yourself. Be brave and honest in your communication and approach. Keep moving ahead with determination and pay attention to details. Some of you may feel like taking risks and steering away from rules/norms/conformity. In your personal life, there is a good scope of meeting new romantic partners. Make the most of this prosperous phase and stay open to receiving material abundance into your life. You need to firmly believe that you deserve all the best things that life has to offer.

Capricorn:

Four of Wands |

Dear Capricorn, this week shall be about close loved ones, celebrations, gatherings and emotional exchanges. You are going to be in the mood to indulge in personal interactions that bring your heart much fulfilment. Financial abundance is also on the cards. You could meet a new potential romantic partner. Some of you may decide to commit to a long term partner, buy a new home, marry or expand your family. You may feel like offering gifts, presents or financial help to your loved ones. It is a good time to form new alliances of any kind. Let go of all your doubts and allow yourself to feel loved and comforted. This is a lucky period and you must make the most of it.

Aquarius:

Four of Pentacles |

Dear Aquarius, it is time for you to step up and take the lead. Aim for power, status and authority. Allow yourself to explore your potential, when it comes to your career. Take steps ahead without fear and break through your mental blocks. Embrace change with or without support from people around you. Some of you need to keep your big plans under wraps till it is time to speak about it. Gather as much information as possible. Make use of your knowledge and resources to help those around you. However, do not let your pride get in the way. When it comes to your personal life, some of you may seek love. However, there shall be a need to work on yourself. It is possible that your career may interfere with your love life.

Pisces:

Knight of Cups |

Dear Pisces, this week try to rest and relax. Taking a step back will help you get clarity of thought and action. You will be able to get a fresh perspective on problems which will help you release old blocks. Luck is on your side, hence, trust your instincts. You can rely on the lessons from your last and dig deep to gather better information. Stand your ground, whenever necessary. It is a good time to plan your future. In your personal life, aim for peaceful resolutions. Try to keep the mood light hearted and fun. Travel is on the cards for some of you. When it comes to your health, take care of ageing related issues.

Deck- White Sage Tarot