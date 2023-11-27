Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 27 To Dec 3, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a calmer and more peaceful energy. You will feel a sense of weight lifting off your shoulders. There shall be opportunity to drift away from drama and chaos. It is ok to retreat and recharge your energy by taking a break. Try to channelise patience during this period. You are going to appreciate your inner strength and tenacity. There shall be a lot of abundant energy surrounding you. Your finances shall help you fulfil your wishes and attain the freedom you desire. When it comes to your personal life, you are going to be more emotional and sensitive than usual. If you have faced any issues in your close relationships, know that you are loved and people care about you. A new romantic cycle is on the cards. Travel shall be very favourable.

Aries - Six of Swords |

Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week demands patience and inner strength. You may need time and space alone by yourself to rest and reflect. The insights you shall obtain during this period will be very beneficial. Try to set your sights on higher and bigger goals. Keep a tab on your words and temper, try to remain humble in your approach. Step out of your comfort zone to delegate and collaborate with people at your workplace. When it comes to your finances, you need to be frugal and build your wealth. It is an excellent period to focus on patiently creating a foundation to a prosperous future. In your personal life, work on trying to forgive those who may have created issues in the past. You are asked to approach and express your feelings towards a new potential romantic partner.

Taurus - Strength |

Gemini: Dear Gemini, it’s time to use your sharp intellect to investigate and dig into things. You shall be blessed with the ability to think clearly. Take your time to get to the bottom of issues. However, do not seek perfection. Allow your fears to dissolve. Be assertive in your communication. Travel, change of residence or living situation is indicated. Be careful with your finances. Slow down on the spending and investments. When it comes to your personal life, there could be changes in your family situation. Some of you may take major and impactful decisions pertaining to your home. You will turn up the heat in your romantic connections. Expect passion and chemistry in existing relationships.

Gemini - Wheel of Fortune |

Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week you shall be in a fearless mood. You will fight for your honour and stick to your beliefs. You will feel like your opinions are worth defending. There shall be a certain clarity of thought and stubbornness in your approach. Despite the opposition and discomfort, you will do what you think is right. You are asked to trust in the magic and back yourself like never before. There could be a new beginning in a love situation and you may have to make a choice. Go with your heart and your desires. Some of you could take a step ahead in your relationship. It is time to discuss, debate and come to a consensus. Try to channelise positivity through having faith in your inner-wisdom, emotional intelligence and intuition.

Cancer - Seven of Wands |

Leo: Dear Leo, this week you are asked to take things slow and steady. It is ok to patiently wait for things to fall into place. Take your time to get a new and fresh perspective on things. In your professional life, you will think strategically and work very hard. Try to settle and ground your energy. Hold your vision, persevere and allow your roots to grow and strengthen during this phase. Avoid making too many changes. A lot of you need to pay attention to your health. Rest and recovery shall be vital, along with clean eating. When it comes to your personal life, you will be mature, understanding and intuitive. Stay open to giving and receiving love generously.

Leo - Seven of Pentacles |

Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week you will feel like keeping your burdens away and living like royalty. You want freedom, rest and peace. There shall be a certain sense of empowerment and confidence in you, during this period. You have left behind your difficulties and it is time for you to reflect on your priorities going forward. This period brings great abundance and financial gain. You can expect a wish to be fulfilled and stability to enter your life. Have faith in your dreams and grow within your current circumstances. Your home and family life shall be content and stable. You are asked to exercise patience and show emotional maturity when dealing with matters in your personal life.

Virgo - The Empress |

Libra: Dear Libra, you are urged to take a step back and get some rest towards the beginning of this week. It is time to recover from a difficult situation and allow yourself some space to heal. Pay attention to your breathing and try to keep the mood light-hearted. There are definitely some great things coming your way during this period, such as financial abundance. Business related interactions could go well. Your confidence shall start growing and you will feel like unleashing your wild side. Use your intellect to work smart and not hard. When it comes to your personal life, your loved ones shall feel stable and secure in the current circumstances. Be loyal to the people you love.

Libra - Three of Swords |

Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week you will be fixated on taking decisions for your future. You may feel like choosing a path going forward. There could be some confusion surrounding various options and choices. Try to release control, only then you will be able to think clearly. Leave the details to Divine/ Universe/ God. You are very close to achieving your goals. However, it may not be an appropriate phase to take any quick decisions. Put one foot in front of the other and do one thing at a time. Make sure you get sleep during this period. You may have to juggle your finances meticulously. You or someone close to you may require financial assistance. Take time to heal and go easy on yourself. This week, your attention may not be on your personal life.

Scorpio - Two of Pentacles |

Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings some endings and a mildly stressful period due the changes you may have to face. Truth shall emerge. There shall be a need to leave behind a past version of yourself. You may have multiple discussions to sort things out. Use your logical and practical mind when communicating. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction and show you the path to your highest good. At your workplace, your skills and gifts will help you execute many tasks quickly. Your persona and insights could get you attention and appreciation. Try to help those around you financially or through your advice. There shall be much abundance and stability, when it comes to your finances.

Sagittarius - Death |

Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week you are asked to take a step back and relax a little. Try to spend more time in your home environment in a peaceful space. However, slowing down and spending time alone may bring boredom or loneliness. People around you may offer you opportunities to participate in some experiences. However, these may not excite you much. You may prefer to sit in one place and complete your work. Listening to music and singing shall make you feel good. Tap into your spiritual side. Some of you may find a mentor or guru who may inspire you. In your personal life, try to forgive those who may have caused issues in the past. For some of you, it maybe your own mistakes for which you need to forgive yourself.

Capricorn - The Hermit |

Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, a certain waiting period may have caused some stressful situations for you. It is time for you to let go of your past hurts and identify your behavioural patterns which have been hard to change. You are asked to take a leap of faith and work on building a solid foundation in your life from ground up. Your recovery shall come best through focusing on your overall well-being first. Follow the voice of your soul. Connect with your inner-self regularly during this period. You will be surprised at the precious insights you will receive. A transformation and change in relationships has almost been completed. You will now start feeling more confident about your ability to handle your personal life.

Aquarius - The Devil |

Pisces: Dear Pisces, it is time to release negativity from your life. You will have the clarity and empowerment to pick a new direction in life. However, wait till you have all the information before taking the plunge. You will crave freedom and will not like it if any rules or restrictions hold you back from doing what you want. Travel shall be favourable. Your friends and community will play an important role during this period. You will shine and attract a lot of attention from people. When it comes to your personal life, the chemistry in your romantic relationship will heat up. Singles could meet someone special. Allow yourself to get to know someone before getting emotionally attached to them.